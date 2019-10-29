India opener Shikhar Dhawan is making the most of his downtime in style. The left-hander was spotted playing cricket with his family and friends on a terrace. It is the kind of cricket most Indians would have played while growing. Playing in the terrace could be risky, but it is always a lot of fun; with a host of ring fielders surrounding the bat, with a wall or bricks acting as wickets, making rules on the fly, copying the style of every bowling action you could think off.

Dhawan in an Instagram video posted on his social account brought back those fond memories of every Indian who had a terrace to spare, a bat and a ‘Cosco’ ball lying around. In the video, Dhawan can be seen batting with a silly point, a forward short-leg, short mid-wicket, short point and a short cover – all waiting for that one-tip-one-hand catch.

Before he starts batting, Dhawan breaks into an impromptu jig, something he has been seen doing on the field in the past. First, Dhawan drives an overpitched ball and then flicks one fine on the on-side. Finally, he is caught by a close-in fielder (Dismissed via One-Tip-One-Hand rule). Dhawan posted the video and captioned it as, “Family waali cricket ka mazaa hi kuch aur hai.”

View this post on Instagram Family waali cricket ka mazaa hi kuch aur hai. 🙏😄 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Oct 29, 2019 at 2:40am PDT

On the cricketing front, Dhawan has not been in the best of forms, managing one fifty-plus score in seven Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Delhi. For India, he last featured in both the T20Is against South Africa in India, scoring 76 runs in two innings.