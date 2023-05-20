Home

Sports

Shimron Hetmyer Breaks Silence on Feud With Sam Curran During PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Match

Shimron Hetmyer Breaks Silence on Feud With Sam Curran During PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Match

After this, Curran seemed gutted. Hetmyer on the other hand, hit a boundary to rub salt in the wound.

Hetmyer vs Curran (Image: Twitter)

Dharamsala: Shimron Hetmyer came up with the goods when his team needed him the most on Friday. Hetmyer’s 46 off 28 balls gave Rajasthan the lift they needed after finding themselves in a tricky spot. During his knock, Hetmyer got into a verbal feud with Sam Curran. The PBKS allrounder started the exchange in the 17th over after an on-field call for caught behind was reversed. Curran tried to bounce out Hetmyer and and the on-field umpire gave it out. However, the West Indies star immediately reviewed and got the decision overturned. After this, Curran seemed gutted. Hetmyer on the other hand, hit a boundary to rub salt in the wound.

“It’s always good to have someone say something to me, it doesn’t really happen much. I really enjoyed it today, giving me a little bit more confidence and a little bit more energy to execute and do what I need to do. (What was said by Curran?) Not anything I can disclose here to be honest,” Hetmyer said at the post-match presentation after the win.

You may like to read

Chasing 188, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 36) and Devdutt Padikkal (51 off 30) slammed quick fifties, while Shimron Hetmyer struck 46 and impact substitute Dhruv Jurel (10 not out) sealed the win for RR with a six with two balls to spare.

The win kept RR in the hunt but their fate also depends on results of other matches. PBKS, on the other hand, crashed out of the tournament. A target of 188 was never going to be easy and RR needed to complete the chase in 18.3 overs to momentarily get ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s net run-rate but they couldn’t.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.