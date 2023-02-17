Home

Shiv Sunder Das In Contention For BCCI’s Interim Selection Committee Chairman After Chetan Sharma Resigns

Chetan Sharma's explosive revelations during a sting operation conducted by Zee News rocked Indian cricket on Tuesday.

Chetan Sharma tendered his resignation on Friday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das is in contention to be appointed as interim chairman of the BCCI selection committee after Chetan Sharma resigned from his post following the sting operation controversy that rocked Indian cricket. Das has played 23 Tests, the most number among the current lot in the selection panel.

“Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation. He resigned voluntarily and wasn’t asked to resign,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity on Friday.

Chetan was in Kolkata along with other selection committee members for the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. They were there to select the Irani Cup team. But once his resignation was accepted, Chetan left for Delhi and avoided the waiting media at the airport

