The 26-year old Shivam Dube, who has not played a game for India is already being compared to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. On the eve of the 1st T20I against Bangladesh at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Dube had a net session where he hit the ball like Yuvraj did in his prime. The stance, the backlift and the swing have caught the eye of fans who are reacting. BCCI posted a 20-second video of Dube from the nets where he looked to be smashing everything. Known as a T20 specialist, Dube came to limelight when he hit five consecutive sixes in 2018 against Baroda in a Ranji Trophy game.

Here is the video posted by BCCI:

Here is how fans compared him with Yuvraj:

Seems like next yuvi.. — Ajay Yadav (@AjayYadavmbamec) November 2, 2019

Reminded me of Yuvi a bit 👀 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingmakerOne1) November 2, 2019

Going by India skipper Rohit Sharma, Dube, in all probability would make his India debut at Delhi.

“There are few young players. But for us, it is important not to focus too much on the opposition, but to focus on what we need to do as a team. We also have a young team and a lot of guys want to show what they are capable off. We would focus on that particular aspect more,” Rohit said.

Dube averaged 60 for India A in the four-day games against the West Indies and helped Mumbai reach the quarters in the Vijay Hazare, scoring 177 runs in 5 innings.