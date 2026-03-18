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Shivam Dube opens up on why he chose a 3rd AC train over team flight after T20 World Cup 2026 triumph

Shivam Dube opens up on why he chose a 3rd AC train over team flight after T20 World Cup 2026 triumph

Star India all-rounder Shivam Dube opened up on why he boarded a 3-tier AC train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai after T20 world Cup 2026 triumph.

Shivam Dube with wife Anjum Khan after T20 World Cup 2026 victory (Source: Instagram/dubeshivam)

Star India all-rounder Shivam Dube, who played a crucial role in T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, opened up on why he chose to travel by train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, just hours after India defeated New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Dube explained that he was eager to reunite with his son and father, so he couldn’t wait for the team flight. Traveling with his wife and a friend, he boarded a 3-tier AC train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, as all flights on the route were fully booked.

“Ghar jaake mujhe apne bachche aur apne papa se milne ki kaafi anxiety ho rahi thi… isliye main subah-subah ghar chala aaya. Wait, hi nahi ho raha tha (I was feeling anxious to meet my child and my father at home… that is why I left early in the morning. I just could not wait),” Dube said at an event.

Shivam Dube revealed taking train was the quickest way to reach home

Despite the possibility of being spotted by fans, Shivam Dube felt that taking the train was the quickest way to reach home. In an interview with The Indian Express, he said, “There were no flights available, so I decided to take an early morning train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. We could have gone by road, but the train was quicker,” Dube explained.

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Traveling with his wife and a friend, Shivam Dube managed to get 3rd AC train tickets, though his choice worried those close to him, “Everyone we spoke to-family and friends-was worried. They kept asking, ‘What if someone recognises you at the station or on the train?'”

To stay low-profile, Shivam Dube donned a cap, mask, and long-sleeved T-shirt. He also opted for a 5:10 am train, hoping the early hour would keep the platform less crowded, “I told my wife I would wait in the car until five minutes before the train’s departure, then rush to board,” he added.

Shivam will next feature in IPL 2026 representing CSK

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube will next feature in IPL 2026, representing Chennai Super Kings. CSK will take on Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Barsapara Stdaium Guwahati, followed by match against Punjab Kings on April 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and Delhi Capitals on April 11.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

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