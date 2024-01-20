‘Shivam Dube Or Hardik Pandya?’ Ex-India Opener Picks Both For T20 World Cup 2024

Home

Hardik Pandya is out of action since ODI World Cup 2023 and now he will likely to feature in IPL 2024 for Mumbai Indians.

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has made headlines with his impressive performance in the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan. He is now compared with Hardik Pandya and many cricket experts believe that there will be a toss-up between both all-rounders for the selection in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

However, the ex-India opener Akash Chopra suggested that both Shivam and Hardik for the T20 World Cup 2024. Pandya is currently out of action since his injury in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023, the all-rounder will likely make a comeback in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

On the other hand, Shivam Dube has played two brilliant knocks against Afghanistan in the 1st and 2nd T20I where he scored 60* off 40 and 63* off 32 respectively.

“The way he hit sixes in the first two matches, the power was evident. Some people have even said to leave Hardik and pick Dube. I am saying keep both. Shivam Dube is a real contender based on these three matches. If he does well in the IPL, it will be the icing on the cake,” said Aakash Chopra on his youtube channel.

Chopra also compared Dube with Indian legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh citing his performance in the T20I series against Afghanistan.

“Shivam Dube’s power is talking loudly. I felt he was sent slightly early in the third match. You could have sent either Sanju Samson or Rinku Singh ahead of him because he is not a grafter, he is an attacker. He reminds me of Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh). So you need to keep him slightly down the order,” Chopra added.

Shivam Dube will now feature in the Indian Premier League the all-rounder will be the part of Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season.

