Chennai: Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore in the Indian Premier League Auction 2021 being held in Chennai today. His base price was Rs 50 lakh. Over 291 cricketers fate will be sealed in the auction that is being held at the moment now. Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson and Chris Morris have so far been the most expensive buys for their team. Chris Morris today became the most expensive player in IPL history when Rajasthan Royals bought them for Rs 16.25 crores. Also Read - Naga Political Issue: Nagaland Assembly Passes Resolution For One Final Solution

Click here to follow the LIVE Updates of IPL Auction 2021 Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction SRH Final List: Players Purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.20 crore. Earlier, Brijesh Patel, the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday announced that VIVO will be the title sponsor for this year’s edition. “Vivo is back, this edition to be announced as VIVO IPL 2021, welcome back Vivo,” said Brijesh on Star Sports during the welcome speech of the IPL auction. Also Read - Glenn Maxwell REACTS After RCB Buy Him For Whopping Rs 14.25 Cr at IPL Auction

The IPL chairman also confirmed that IPL 2021 will most likely see fans return to the stadium.