Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors Dream11 Prediction For Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023 Match 11: Check SL vs MW Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

SL would want to start with a bang when they take on MW in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023 Match 11 in Bengaluru, India.

The game will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on August 18. (Image Credits: Twitter/@mysore_warriors)

New Delhi: The Shivamogga Lions will lock horns with the Mysore Warriors in the 11th match of the Maharaja Trophy 2023 on Friday. The game will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on August 18. The Shivamogga Lions currently boast amazing form, having won all three of their games in the competition so far. Their last victory came against the Gulbarga Mystics where the Lions won the game by three wickets. Mysore Warriors, on the other hand, have only won one out of their three games. Their last game was also against the Gulbarga Mystics. It marked their only win in the campaign thanks to a phenomenal performance from Manoj Bhandge that saw him scalp four wickets. They bundled out the Mystics at a score of 144 in 19 overs.

Toss – The Maharaja Trophy 2023 game toss between Shivamogga Lions and Mysore Warriors will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Time – August 18, 1 PM IST

Venue – M Chinnaswamy Stadium

SL vs MW match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shreyas Gopal

Vice-captain: Karun Nair

Wicketkeepers: Nihal Ullal

Batters: Karun Nayar, Rohan Kadam, Abhinav Manohar, Kranthi Kumar

All-rounders: Manoj Bhandge, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Monish Reddy, M Venkatesh, V Koushik

SL vs MW: Probable Playing XI

SL: S Shivaraj, Rohan Kadam, Kranthi Kumar, Abhinav Manohar, K Rohit, Shreyas Gopal (c), Nihal Ullal (wk), V Koushik, Pranav Bhatia, HS Sharath, Deepak Devadiga

MW: Rahul Rawat, Karun Nair (c), Monish Reddy, M Venkatesh, Tushar Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Shashikumar Kamble, S Rakshith (wk), Manoj Bhandge, Jagadeesha Suchith

SL vs MW: Full Squads

Shivamogga Lions: Abhinav Manohar, Adhoksh Hegde, Kranthi Kumar, Pavan Shirdi S, Rohan Kadam, K Rohit, S Shivaraj, SS Aditya, Aditya Somanna, Ashok D, HS Sharath, Nischith Rao, Rohan Naveen, Shreyas Gopal, Nihal Ullal (wk), Vinay Sagar (wk), Deepak Devadiga, Mohammed Ibrahim Rayyan, Pranav Bhatia, Shreyas Puranik, V Koushik

Mysore Warriors: Codanda Ajit Karthik, Gautam Mishra, Karun Nair (c), Rahul Rawat, Ravikumar Samarth, Shoaib Manager, Bharath Dhuri, Gowtham Sagar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manoj Bhandge, Shashikumar Kamble, Rakshith S (wk), Tushar Singh (wk), Aditya Mani, Kushal Wadhwani, Lankesh, M Venkatesh, Monish Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Shreesha Achar

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has a history of favouring the batters with the average score being 161 runs. Depending on the result of the toss, the team to bat first can set a massive total early to get an advantage in the game.

