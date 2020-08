Dream11 Team Prediction

SHN vs GZ Chinese Super League 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou Football Match, Predicted XIs at Dalian Sports Center Stadium 5.30 PM IST August 19:

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association.

Dream11 Prediction

Han, Xiaoting, Chenjie, Wen, Mingjian, Moreno, Yunding, Stephen, Renatinho, Dembele, Zahavi

SQUADS

Shanghai Shenhua (SHN): Zhen Ma, Zeng Cheng, Li Shuai, Zhu Yue, Jiabao Wen, Bi Jinhao, Li Yunqiu, Sun Kai, Fulang Aidi, Bai Jiajun, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Zhao Mingjian, Feng Xiaoting, Zhang Lu, Sun Shilin, Cao Yunding, Wang Haijian, Qian Jiegei, Qin Sheng, Xinli Peng, Giovanni Moreno, Stephan El Shaarawy, Stephane Mbia, Obafemi Martins, Xu Yang, Baojie Zhu, Yu Hanchao, Kim Shin-Wook

Guangzhou R&F (GZ): Chen Siwei, Long Wenhao, Jiaqi Han, Yuelei Cheng, Chen Zhechao, Wang Huapeng, Zhang Jinliang, Li Songyi, Fu Yuncheng, Huang Zhengyu, Tang Miao, Jiang Jihong, Yi Teng, Dusko Tosic, Li Ming, Chun-Lok Tan, Wen Yongjun, Wu Chengru, Renatinho, Chen Zhizhao, Dia Saba, Li Tixiang, Zhang Gong, Chugui Ye, Peng-Wang, Dembele, Zeng Chao, Chang Feiya, Jin Bo, Lu Lin, Eran Zahavi

