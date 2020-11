Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction

SHN vs PG Asian Champions League: Shanghai Shenhua vs Perth Glory at Qatar 6:30 PM IST November 30 Monday

Kick-Off Time: The Asian Champions League 2020-21 match between Shanghai Shenhua vs Perth Glory will start at 6.30 PM IST – November 30.

Venue: Education City Stadium

SHN vs PG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper – Li Shuai

Defenders – Mason Tatafu, Nicholas Walsh, Dane Ingham, Eddy Francis, Feng Xiaoting,

Midfielders – Neil Kilkenny, Peng Xinli (VC), Alexander N’Doumbou, Giovanni Moreno (C)

Forwards – Bryce Bafford

SQUADS

Shanghai Shenhua (SHN): Ma Zhen, Li Shuai, Zhu Chenjie, Sun Kai, Kim Shin-Wook, Baojie Zhu, Bsi Jiajun, Yue Zhu, Fulang Aidi, Feng Xiaoting, Wen Jiabao, Giovanni Moreno, Yu Hanchao, Liao Haochuan, Cao Yunding, Stéphane M’bia, Wang Weicheng, Wang Haijian, Pinto Luisinho, Yang Xu, Liu Ruofan, Sun Shilin, Qian Jiegei, Fidel Martínez, Bi JinHao, Zhao Mingjian, Zhu Jianrong, Gao Di, Xinli Peng, Qin Sheng, Zhou Junchen, Miller Bolaños

Perth Glory (PG): Daniel Margush, Jackson Lee, Liam Reddy, Tando Velaphi, Alex Grant, Daniel Walsh, Dino Djulbic, Ivan Franjic, Jacob Tratt, James Meredith, Josh Rawlins, Osama Malik, Riley Warland, Tarek Elrich, Tomislav Mrcela, Christopher Oikonomidis, Dane Ingham, Diego Castro, Jake Brimmer, Juande Lopez, Kristian Popovic, Neil Kilkenny, Trent Ostler, Vince Lia, Yianni Perkatis

