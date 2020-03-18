Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday came down hard on Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi’s comments to continue with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid coronavirus crisis when most of the sporting events across the globe have been called-off or postponed. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

“I back the decision to postpone the league but on a personal note I was in favour of holding the remaining matches as well. While we were discussing this issue in meeting with other PSL franchises and PCB, I raised the point that it is just a matter of 48 hours, so let the PSL conclude in a better way,” Afridi was quoted as saying by ProPakistani.pk. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

Akhtar slammed the comments saying the PCB was already a few days late in calling off the tournament. English cricketer Alex Hales tested positive for coronavirus and was immediately sent back home. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

“One of the team owners is still saying that these remaining matches should also have taken place. Imagine if this outbreak had spread in the stadium, be it Karachi or Lahore,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by ProPakistani.pk.

“Honestly it was a stupid mistake by the PCB to continue the league. Also, I’m pretty sure that they would have kept it running if the case had not emerged. PCB was late about six days with regard to the suspension of the league. Putting people at risk was not a sensible thing to do,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Zalmi have made the semi-final and will play Multan Sultans.

On the other hand, the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) that was slated to begin from March 29 has been postponed till April 15 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.