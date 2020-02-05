Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has congratulated the India Under19 team for their emphatic win against Pakistan. Shoaib, who is vocal with his thoughts on his YouTube channel, said he was confident that the future of Indian cricket was in safe hands, believing some of the youngsters will end up representing the senior team at some point in time.

“They won it and won it comprehensively. Indian team deserves praise and they must be told that there are some players in your team who will surely represent India in the future. I am very happy to see that India’s future is in the right hands,” Shoaib said on his channel.

India Under19 defeated Pakistan by a resounding 10 wickets in Tuesday’s semifinal to assure themselves of a place in the final on Sunday – the third edition in a row they’ve done so. Akhtar praised Pakistan Under19 team for reaching the semifinal but was disheartened with their fielding.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan U19 team for reaching the semis. It was a good effort but not good enough to take you to the finals. It was a pathetic fielding performance by Pakistan. Despite being U19, can’t you put in dives while fielding? They did not deserve to be in the finals but on the other end congratulations to India for winning the semis,” he said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena starred with the bat to give India their fifth win over Pakistan in the Under 19 World Cup. Leading the 10-wicket romp was promising youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century. His opening partner Divyaansh Saxena remained unbeaten on a half-century as India secured the win with almost 15 overs remaining.

Jaiswal’s struggles are well known as to how he used to sell pani-puris for a living in Mumbai. Impressed with the youngster, Shoaib feels Jaiswal could be used as the perfect example for Pakistan youngsters to learn from.

“India’s boy Jaiswal, he left his village to come to Mumbai and used to sleep in milk dairies. He has scored two centuries in U19 cricket. Jaiswal used to sell pani-puri in the morning. He sold pani puris to his teammates to have food on his plate,” he said.

“Imagine this kind of a guy, who will be street smart and will fight for his place. Rajasthan Royals bought Jaiswal and remember my words that Jaiswal is going to go places. He has the power, passion and interest for the game. He will represent the senior team, this is a guarantee. Saxena also played well.

“Pakistan players need to learn from Jaiswal’s history. He is running behind excellence and money is running behind him now.”