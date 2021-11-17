Rawalpindi: No doubt Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi have a massive fanbase across the globe. The ex-Pakistan cricketers have shared the dressing-room with each other for the most part of their playing days. Now, Akhtar is spilling beans on what he feels about Afridi.Also Read - Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Akhtar React After ICC Announces Pakistan as Hosts of Champions Trophy 2025

In a clip shared recently, Akhtar points out problems he has with Afridi. It is hilarious and a treat for fans as Akhtar asks "who is more famous?" and also states that he has an issue because Afridi is better looking than him.

"The only problem I have with Shahid is that he is better looking than. And then, another problem that I have is that he hits the ball further than I do. Basically, the problem is that he is more famous than I am," said Akhtar as he could not control his laughter.

The ex-speed merchant also stated that he has a problem with Afridi as the latter has more hair. “Another problem, the biggest, I have with him is that he has more hair than I do. That’s what I told his brother in the flight the other day that he has more hair than me and he is far better-looking than I am,” Akhtar said.

Do you agree with what i am saying about Boom Boom @SAfridiOfficial ? pic.twitter.com/lEGYfeXhIQ — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 16, 2021

Recently, Akhtar hailed Babar Azam and his boys for putting up a good show in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan made it to the semi-final and lost a game they should have won. Also for the first-time ever, Pakistan beat India in a World Cup game.