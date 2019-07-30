India’s tour of West Indies: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has made a big statement amid the Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli rift. During a question-answer session with his fans, Akhtar was asked to pick his favourite between Kohli and Rohit. He picked the Indian captain over his deputy. He was further asked should Rohit take over as captain from Virat as this is a question that has been doing the rounds among cricket fans. The veteran speedster felt India doesn’t need that, they should be good with the present skipper. It looks like Akhtar is a Kohli fan by the looks of his answers.

Here is the Twitter exchange between Akhtar and his fan:

Kohli or sharma — shan (@shan_z999) July 29, 2019

Kohli — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 29, 2019

And then came the question on the captaincy.

Will Rohit Sharma replace Kohli as captain of India?? #AskShoaibAkhtar — Dr. Aqeel Raja (@DrAqeelRaja) July 29, 2019

Not required — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 29, 2019

Fans further asked him about what he feels about veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his response was that the former Indian skipper is a ‘legend’.

Legend. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 29, 2019

“If I don’t like a person, you will see that on my face. I’ve always praised Rohit. We have had no issues. Don’t know who is benefitting from all of this. We are working to get Indian cricket top. Within the team, it is for everyone to see. It’s evident on the field. Can’t play the way we do if there was no camaraderie,” Kohli said at the presser about Rohit amid rift speculations.

“I have also heard a lot from outside. If the team atmosphere was not good, then we would not have been able to be performing the way we did. We have been consistent. It is possible because of our camaraderie,” Kohli concluded.