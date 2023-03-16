Umran Needs Needs Any Help I Am Always There Akhtar Offers Help To IND's Speedster

Home

Shoaib Akhtar Offers Help To Umran Malik To Break His Record, Says If He Needs Any Help I Am Always There

New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar offered help to India’s young speed sensation Umran Malik. Umran Malik came into the limelight after he bowled the fastest ball in the Indian Premier League and fast-tracked to the Indian squad because of his bowling. Umran Malik bowled a 155 kmph thunderbolt to dismiss Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka. The right-arm pacer broke the record of the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler, which was earlier held by Jasprit Bumrah.

The young speedster has been facing a question by many that if he can break the record of Shoaib Akhtar’s 161 kmph delivery, which the latter bowled against England during the 2003 World Cup.

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar advised Umran Malik to learn the bowling art and wicket-taking art quickly and Akhtar also offered to help him and said will be always there for him.

“Umran Malik is very good, very strong, got good arm speed, So Umran you bowl courageously, learn the bowling art fast, learn the wicket-taking art quickly. Never reduce aggression. If you’re getting beaten up still never think about bowling slow. You have to bowl fast whenever you’re going to the field, think ownership of the ground has to be yours. Don’t break, do lots of training. It’s a great country that you are playing for, they look after you a lot, they respect you a lot, never hurt their feelings. You just keep hitting batters, don’t spare them” said Akhtar In an Interview with News24.

“If he needs any help I am always there for him. If you want to break my record please take it away. It’s been 20 years and it hasn’t been broken, please break it. I will be the first guy to hug and kiss you” added Akhtar.

Umran Malik is currently the part of Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia which will start from March 17 and the first match will be played in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

