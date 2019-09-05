Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has taken a fun dig at former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq after the latter was handed the dual role of Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector.

Misbah was confirmed for the dual role on Wednesday by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which has also assigned former pacer Waqar Younis for the job of a bowling coach. After the development, Akhtar said he was surprised Misbah wasn’t named the president of the PCB as well.

“Congratulations to @captainmisbahpk for the new ‘dual’ role of Head Coach as well as Chief Selector for Pakistan Cricket Team. I am surprised he is not appointed the Chairman PCB as well along with it. Hahahaha. i am just kidding. I really hope he does wonders like before (sic),” the 44-year-old added.

Earlier after being appointed for the posts, Misbah — who had retired from international cricket in May 2017 — said: “It is very humbling for me to join a select group of some of the very best to have coached the Pakistan national sides in the past. It is an honour and more than that, a massive responsibility as we live and breathe cricket.

“I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task otherwise I would not have thrown my name in the hat for one of the most challenging and coveted roles in Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Misbah, 45, was a unanimous choice of a five-member panel that comprised Intikhab Alam (former captain and the longest-serving Pakistan team manager and coach), Bazid Khan (former international cricketer), Asad Ali Khan (member, Board of Governors), Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB) and Zakir Khan (Director of International Cricket, PCB) following a robust recruitment process.