Following the suspension of IPL 2021 amid the Covid-19 crisis in India, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to the development on Tuesday. In a video post, Akhtar claimed that he saw it coming and had made suggestions a couple of weeks back. He reckoned there is nothing more than saving human lives in the present situation. Also Read - Suffering From Chronic Kidney Disease? These Guidelines Will Safeguard You From COVID-19

He captioned the post as: “IPL canceled. I saw it coming & suggested that two weeks ago. Nothing more important than saving human lives during current covid crisis in India.” Also Read - Gesture of Humanity: Bihar Eateries & Restaurants Deliver Free Food to Corona Patients

With the IPL now suspended, BCCI will look for a suitable window to conduct the remaining 31 matches.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, a franchise official said, “A September window is being considered. By then the England-India series would be over and the foreign player would be ready for the T20 World Cup. That small window is being explored.”

The chairman of the IPL, Brijesh Patel didn’t rule out the possibility while adding, “Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We’ll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards.”

Things went from bad to worse when it was found that the bio-bubble was breached and that resulted in players contracting the novel virus. The BCCI was left with no other option but to call it off for the time being.

India is currently reeling under the second wave of Covid-19. On Tuesday, India registered more than 3.5 lakh cases.