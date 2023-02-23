Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Why He Didn’t Accepted The Role Of Pakistan Captain In 2002
Akhtar made his debut for Pakistan on November 29, 1997, under Wasim Akram’s leadership.
New Delhi: Legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar is one of the best bowlers of all time. Popularly known as Rawalpindi Express played at the highest level for 14 years and took a total of 444 wickets. He also holds record for the fastest delivery by any bowler. He touched the 100 mph (161 kmph) mark against New Zealand in 2002.
Akhtar made his debut for Pakistan on November 29, 1997, under Wasim Akram’s leadership. He has now revealed that in 2002, he was offered the opportunity to lead the Men in Green, but he passed on that chance.
Shoaib mentioned in an interview that I was offered captaincy in 2002 but he had to refuse it because of h was unfit and could only play three out of five matches.
