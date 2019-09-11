In a two-part tweet, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar slammed the 10 star Sri Lankan players for opting out of the Pakistan tour at the last moment citing security concerns. A ‘disappointed’ Akhtar said that he felt hurt that Sri Lankan players decided this as he feels Pakistan has been a big supporter of Lankan cricket. He also cited an example where a Pakistan U-19 team was sent to Sri Lanka just after the deadly Easter attacks. “Recently after deadly Easter Attacks in SL, our under-19 team was sent on tour there, being the first international team to volunteer…And of course, who can forget the 1996 World Cup when Australia & West Indies refused to tour Sri Lanka. Pakistan sent a combined team with India to play a friendly match in Colombo. We expect reciprocation from Sri Lanka,” Akhtar tweeted.

So disappointed with the 10 Sri Lankan players who have pulled out of Pakistan tour.

Pakistan has always been a huge support for SL cricket.

Recently after deadly Easter Attacks in SL, our under-19 team was sent on tour there, being the first international team to volunteer. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2019

In his second tweet, he wrote, “And ofcourse who can forget the 1996 World Cup when Australia & West Indies refused to tour Sri Lanka. Pakistan sent a combined team with India to play a friendly match in Colombo. We expect reciprocation from Sri Lanka. Their board is cooperating, players should also,” he concluded.

And ofcourse who can forget the 1996 World Cup when Australia & West Indies refused to tour Sri Lanka.

Pakistan sent a combined team with India to play a friendly match in Colombo.

We expect reciprocation from Sri Lanka. Their board is cooperating, players should also. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2019

ALSO READ: Shoaib Akhtar Blessed With Baby Boy And Does Not Want Him to be Like Taimur Ali Khan, Watch Video

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka announced their T20I, ODI team that will tour Pakistan.

Sri Lanka T20I squad for Pakistan tour: D Gunathilaka, S Samarawickrama, A Fernando, O Fernando, S Jayasuriya, A Parera, Dasun Shanaka (C), B Rajpaksa, M Bhanuka, L Madushanka, W Hasaranga, L Sandakan, I Udana, N Pradeep, K Rajitha, L Kumara.

Sri Lanka ODI squad for Pakistan tour: Lahiru Thirimanne (C), D Gunathilaka, S Samarawickrama, A Fernando, O Fernando, S Jayasuriya, D Shanaka, M Bhanuka, A Parera, E Hasaranga, L Sandakan, N Pradeep, I Udana, K Rajitha, L Kumara.