New Delhi: Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the current Pakistan team after its below-par performances in the first ODIs against England. Pakistan batting has underperformed against a reserved English bowling attack which put a lot of scruitny on Babar Azam and Co. The visitors have already lost the series 0-2 and will play the third match for pride on July 13 in Edgbaston.

Akhtar lashed out at the dismal batting performance by Pakistan in the second match and predicted that England will complete the whitewash in Edgbaston.

"Although it was just run-a-ball and what was there in that bowling for you to have so much difficulty. The ball nibbles around a little, that itself is a lot for you. A very, very average performance," Akhtar said on Boss News. "It has not yet happened. It is going to be 3-0. Pakistan worked hard to make sure they give an average performance. The Pakistan batting has always let us down and the same trend continues now also."

He slammed Pakistan Cricket Board for the downfall of the level of cricket in the country and said which youngster will start playing cricket after watching this team.

‘”No one enjoys criticizing anyone. But tell me, which kid will start playing cricket after watching this team? The PCB’s plan is that no one should watch or follow cricket and they don’t have to spend anything,” the former pacer explained.

He further said that the current team is only good for the shortest format of the game and struggled in the other two.

“What was there in the wicket, first tell me that. Pakistan is only a T20 team. They play like T20 and get out like that. They lose five wickets in twenty overs. In T20s also, they score 150-175 and exactly the same in ODIs.”

After the third ODI, Pakistan will also play the three-match T20I series in England starting from July 16.