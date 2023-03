Home

Sports

Shoaib Akhtar Suggests Pakistan’s Replacement For Asia Cup 2023; Wants Ind vs Pak Final

Shoaib Akhtar Suggests Pakistan’s Replacement For Asia Cup 2023; Wants Ind vs Pak Final

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that he wants the Asia Cup 2023 tournament to be held in Sri Lanka if not in Pakistan.

Shoaib Akhtar Suggests Pakistan's Replacement For Asia Cup 2023; Wants Ind vs Pak Final

Doha: There is so much debate going on for the upcoming Asia Cup, which was set to be hosted in Pakistan but Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah has denied sending team India to Pakistan citing security concerns.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that he wants the Asia Cup 2023 tournament to be held in Sri Lanka if not in Pakistan. Akhtar who is currently playing in the Legends League Cricket Masters in Qatar, also wants that India and Pakistan play in the finals of the Asia Cup and World Cup. Apart from Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan also have the hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy. “I want Asia Cup 2023 to be held in Pakistan if not Pakistan then Sri Lanka. I want to see India and Pakistan play the final in Asia Cup and World Cup. Nothing else should happen in world cricket just India and Pakistan finals,” Shoaib Akhtar told ANI.

You may like to read

Since Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup, there has been speculation that India will withdraw its name from the tournament. In October 2022, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. The new venue will be decided in the second round of the Executive Board meeting of ACC members in the month of March.

Team India last played against Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which India won by four wickets.

With ANI Inputs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.