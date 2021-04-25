With India reeling under the Covid-19, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has won hearts across the border by urging the Pakistan government and fans to help neighbours fight the virus. With a lack of oxygen cylinders and tanks available, Akhtar urged Pakistan to chip in and help the neighbours. Also Read - Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi Receives 5 Metric Tonnes of Oxygen Hours After SOS

“It is impossible for any government to tackle the ongoing crisis. I appeal to my government and fans, to help India. India does need a lot of oxygen tanks. I request everyone to donate and raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel. Also Read - Lockdown-like Restrictions Return in Five Districts of Haryana. Read Details

It has been noticed that the surge in Covid cases took place in March and a lot of blame has to be put on the citizens of India who dropped their guard against the virus. Also Read - Which States in India Have Made COVID Vaccine Free For All Above 18 Yrs? Here's a List

Earlier, Akhtar had also tweeted his concern for India and asked for global help as the health care system is crashing.

“India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. It’s a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other’s support,” Akhtar tweeted.

India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other’s support.

Full video: https://t.co/XmNp5oTBQ2#IndiaNeedsOxygen #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vX1FCSlQjs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 23, 2021

The number of deaths in the country has crossed the 2000-mark on a daily basis over the last week. The situation is scary as hospitals are running out of beds, medicines, and oxygen supply.

With over 67,000 new confirmed cases and 676 more deaths on Saturday, Maharashtra is the worst-hit Indian state.