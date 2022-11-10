Shoaib Akhtar Wants IND vs PAK T20 World Cup FINAL, Says India, We Have Reached Are You Ready?

This will be Pakistan's third appearance in the T20 World Cup final. They had finished runners-up to India in the inaugural edition in 2007 before claiming the title two years later.

New Delhi: A rejuvenated Pakistan lifted their game when it mattered the most and stormed into the T20 World Cup final with a convincing seven-wicket win over New Zealand at SCG on Wednesday.

Pakistan first restricted New Zealand to 152 for four on a slow SCG track and then chased down the target with consummate ease, riding on skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s attacking fifties to book their place in the final after 13 years.

After the victory, former cricketer and Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar was heavily impressed with the Men in Green and have added that he wants an India vs Pakistan dream final in the T20 World Cup.

“India, we have reached. Are you ready? It’s the MCG and the 1992 World Cup winning moment might be recreated again. I really want India to come to the final and play against Pakistan,” Akhtar said.

“Congratulations Pakistan. The prayers of the Pakistan fans came good because I did not think Pakistan team would even qualify. They lost to Zimbabwe and then I thought it was impossible for Netherlands to defeat South Africa. Thank you Pakistan. Due to you, I now believe that nothing can undo Pakistan now” he told.

“We have a habit of making a comeback. Cricket shows character and I think Pakistan has shown the character. They outclassed New Zealand,” he further added.