Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday lambasted the team’s bowlers after they failed to create an impact on the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Even as Australia opener David Warner scored his maiden triple ton, the Pakistan bowlers looked clueless.

Taking to social media, Akhtar made his anger known as he wrote: “Clueless how to take wickets on these tracks. Waiting for Australia to declare or just gift the wickets. Asay nahi hota bhai!! #AUSvPAK.”

Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram also criticised the players for not putting in a fight on the field. The fast bowling legend blasted the team’s efforts on the field during Day 2. Akram’s comments came after a misfield from Shaheen Afridi led to Pakistan conceding a four on a day when David Warner sent the records tumbling with a triple century.

“Shaheen Shah was in la la land at fine leg,” Akram said. “Yasir Shah and Shan Masood were probably yawning. That’s the problem with Pakistan cricket. They should be on the ball.

“Nobody was backing up and you as a fielder, it doesn’t matter how inexperienced you are, you set yourself, new batsman in, they just came out, I’ll probably start five-ten yards inside the boundary line not on the boundary.”

Talking about the second Test between Australia and Pakistan, Warner scored an unbeaten triple hundred (335) when the hosts declared their innings at 589/3 on the day 2 of the Day-Night Test.

With the triple hundred, Warner’s score is now the highest individual score at the ground as he surpassed Don Bradman’s 299. He also went past Don Bradman’s score of 334, which was also the highest score of former Australia skipper Mark Taylor. The highest individual score for an Australia lies with opener Matthew Hayden with 380. He hit that against Zimbabwe in 2003 in Perth.

Warner’s 300 came off just 389 balls and is now also the fourth fastest triple hundred ever in Test cricket. Former India opener Virender Sehwag holds the record for the fastest triple hundred ever as he took just 278 balls against South Africa in Chennai in 2007-08.