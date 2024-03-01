Home

Shoaib Bashir Is The New Ravichandran Ashwin, Claims Former England Captain Michael Vaughan

London: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has compared rookie Shoiab Bashir with India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Vaughan’s comments come in after Bashir, who played jst hi second Test in Ranchi, returned with a match haul of eight wickets including a fifer. However, England lost the game and also the series. Ashwin, for his part, is regarded as one of the best off-spinners in history of Test cricket and recently became the second Indian and ninth overall to amass 500 wickets. Ashwin is set to play his 100th Test match in Dharamsala next week against England.

“One of the great weeks, celebrating another world-class superstar that we’ve unearthed, Shoaib Bashir. That’s what we’re celebrating. Second Test match, eight wickets, he’s the new Ravi Ashwin, and we’ve unearthed him. So, we’re celebrating a new superstar in English cricket,” Vaughan told on Club Prairie Fire’s YouTube channel.

