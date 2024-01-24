Home

Shoaib Bashir’s Visa Woes: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Office Breaks Silence After England Spinner Forced To Fly Back Home

Uncapped England spinner Shoaib Bashir had to fly back to London from Abu Dhabi after he was not granted visa to enter India. All his other teammates reached India on Sunday.

Hyderabad: After England captain Ben Stokes, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office issued a statement after uncapped off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was denied entry to India for their five-match Test series due to visa-related issues. The 20-year-old, who plays for Somerset, was with the England squad in Abu Dhabi during their pre-series training but could not enter India and had to return home in London. However, he is expected to back to India before the second Test match that starts in the first week of February.

Reacting to Bashir’s visa issues, a spokesperson from Sunak’s office stated the UK government expected their citizens to be treated fairly by India’s visa processes. “I can’t speak to the specifics of this case. But more broadly we have previously raised issues of this kind with the High Commission. We have been clear that we expect India to treat British citizens fairly at all times in its visa processes,” a spokesperson from Sunak’s office was quoted as saying to BBC.

“We have previously raised the issues British citizens with Pakistani heritage have experienced. We’ve raised the issues about their experience of applying for visas with the Indian High Commissioner in London,” it added.

