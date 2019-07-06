Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his retirement bringing an end to a 19-year-old career. Malik apparently had made up his mind long back and had chosen the last match as the occasion. In an emotional retirement speech, Malik said that he felt sad that he was going to stop playing the format he loved. On the other hand, he emphasised that he can now focus more on T20 cricket and the fact that he would get to spend more time with his family. He thanked his fans for the support they have given him all these years.

Here is the video of his retirement speech: