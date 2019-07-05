Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his retirement just after Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs in their last group stage match at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The 37-year-old called it a day on his 20-year-old career. He was the last of the cricketers to have played in both the centuries. Malik was not in good form and was facing criticism for his poor performances. He also drew flak for having burgers late in the night ahead of the India clash and was brutally criticised.

After he announced his retirement, fans seem to have got emotional and are wishing him all the best and thanking him for his contribution to Pakistan cricket:

Here is how fans reacted to his retirement:

A legend leaves the ODI field for the final time. Thank you Shoaib Malik 👏#CWC19 | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/g1tlIsPEK0 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 5 July 2019

The curtains come down on a remarkable career. Thanku @realshoaibmalik for serving the nation for years. Ups & downs r the part of life but u r a true gem that Pakistan has produced. We will miss yur services. U deserve a proper farewell.#ThankYouMalik for the endless memories. pic.twitter.com/tkErrHgnKG — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) 5 July 2019

.@realshoaibmalik Shoaib Malik – the last active cricketer who made his debut in the 20th century, in 1999, retires today. That literally ends an era.#ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/0sanoWUbYj — SARP🕴 (@Justin12393LEE) 5 July 2019

He also got emotional while making the announcement.