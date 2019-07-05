Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his retirement just after Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs in their last group stage match at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The 37-year-old called it a day on his 20-year-old career. He was the last of the cricketers to have played in both the centuries. Malik was not in good form and was facing criticism for his poor performances. He also drew flak for having burgers late in the night ahead of the India clash and was brutally criticised.
