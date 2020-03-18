During the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup, former South African and Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer died under suspicious circumstances. He was found dead in his Kensington Oval Hotel room in the wee hours on March 18. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

The tragic incidentally happened after Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament following their embarrassing defeat against debutantes Ireland on Patrick's day.

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, on the day of his 13th death anniversary, took to social media and left a heartwarming note which read, "Miss you coach #RIPBobWoolmer."

Miss you coach ❤️ #RIPBobWoolmer 🙏🏼 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 18, 2020

Former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq also shared a few anecdotes on his Youtube channel about his former coach calling him the organised coach he has played under in all his cricketing career.

“Woolmer and I spent time together in the Pakistan team in the capacity of coach and captain,” Inzamam said. “We shared many great moments together. He was the most organised coach that I ever came across.”

“I got to learn a lot from him. He never used to force things upon the selectors. He simply used to bring me the stats and never undermined the captain with respect to the selection of players.

“When we lost the match against Ireland, we entered the dressing room very quietly. He asked me ‘what’s the plan?’ and I said ‘let’s talk tomorrow over breakfast’. But he never came for it. I went back to my room and got a call from someone asking to come to his room,” Inzamam added.

The saddening incident not only shocked the world cricket but also put the entire touring Pakistan team under suspicion.

Jamaican police after its initial investigation declared that Woolmer was indeed strangled and was murdered. Following the declaration, all sorts of conspiracies started doing the rounds with members of the Pakistani team also coming under the scanner.

However, three months later, Jamaican police backtracked from its initial statements and declared that Woolmer’s death was an accident.