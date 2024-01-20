Home

Sports

Shoaib Malik Marries Pakistan Actor Sana Javed | PICS Inside

Shoaib Malik Marries Pakistan Actor Sana Javed | PICS Inside

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied knot tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad, India.

Shoaib Malik Marries Pakistan Actor Sana Javed | See Viral Photos

New Delhi: Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Pakistani actor Sana Javed after his divorce rumors with Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza. The 41-year-old all-rounder shared photos with his new wife Sana Javed.

Trending Now

The cricketer shared his wedding ceremony photos on social media and they got viral in no time, here are the pictures:

You may like to read

– Alhamdullilah ♥️ “And We created you in pairs” وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

The couple was making headlines because of their wedding rumors as earlier Sania Mirza also shared a cryptic post on he Instagram that has gone viral among the fans.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

Shoaib’s new wife Sana also shared the same photos from her instagram and here are the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

Sana also changed her Instagram username to Sana Shoaib Malik as before it was realsanajaved.

There have been rumors about their separation since 2022 but despite all the rumors, the couple was seen chilling together on several occasions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.