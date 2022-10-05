Lahore: When the squads for the T20 World Cup were announced, there were controversies made – thanks to the selection. Pakistan made the most noise when veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik’s name did not feature in the squad. Not just fans, even Malik expressed his surprise over the snub. Malik, who was a key member of the T20 WC side last year, is one of the most experienced batters in the country. The Pakistan star has finally broken his silence on that matter and said that he would play if captain Babar Azam wants him to.Also Read - Babar Azam Equals Virat Kohli's T20I RECORD, Becomes Joint Fastest Player to Score 3000 Runs

“He asked me if I want to continue playing or take retirement during the last world cup, to which I said that I don’t want to play anymore due to the recent turn of events,” said Malik during an interaction with Cricket Pakistan on YouTube. Also Read - Kamran Akmal Compares Arshdeep Singh to Zaheer Khan Ahead of Ind-Pak T20 WC Blockbuster

“However, I told Babar that if he wants me to play, then I will play. I have always been available for Pakistan and I still am,” Malik added. Also Read - PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Highlights: Philip Salt Unbeaten Knock Humbles Hosts, England Won By 8 Wickets

“I then asked Babar to tell me if I should take part in selected series or selected matches and communicate the same to me. He then told me ‘ok you can play and I’ll tell you accordingly’,” he further added.

The veteran cricketer last played a T20I for Pakistan in November 2022.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.