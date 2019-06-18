ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza became the talk of the town after India thrashed Pakistan at Manchester. Malik registered a golden duck as he was cleaned up by Hardik Pandya. Shoaib and Sania faced the ire also because they were spotted partying on the eve of the big encounter. The pictures went viral once Malik was out for a first ball duck. Passionate fans started trolling the cricketer and his wife which did not go down well with the cricketer. Malik has now taken to Twitter and requested fans to keep the athlete’s family out of this. “On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do.”

On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019

Malik had posted a tweet earlier as well. “When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?! Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th”, he tweeted.

When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?! Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th Details : https://t.co/Uky8LbgPHJ — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019

“The cricketers did not violate their curfew,” PCB spokesperson told DawnNewsTV. “The videos and photographs that went viral (on social media) are from two days before the match. The day before the match against India, all the players were in their hotel rooms by curfew time.”

Meanwhile, India still remains unbeaten in the tournament and the batting looks in ominous form, especially the top three.