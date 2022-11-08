Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza Seperation On Cards? This Cryptic Post On Instagram Suggests So

Speculations are rife that celebrity couple who got married in 2010 might announce their seperation soon.

Broken Hearts! Sania Mirza's Cryptic Goes Viral Amid Seperation Rumours (Credits: Shoaib Malik/Twitter)

New Delhi: Tennis star Sania Mirza recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram amid seperation rumours with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. Speculations are rife that celebrity couple who got married in 2010 might announce their seperation soon.

The 35-year-old tennis player shared a post that read “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah.” Check out the post here:

Even before Sania posted an image with her son, Izhaan Mirza, and captioned – “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

As far as her professional career is concerned, Sania declared that 2022 would be her last season in professional tennis but the six-time Grand Slam champion hinted that the latest developments may change her plans to retire.

“I have some not-so-great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn’t realise how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday. I have torn a little bit of my tendon,” Sania Mirza said in a statement on Instagram.

“I will be out for a (few) weeks and have pulled out of the US Open. This isn’t ideal, and it’s terrible timing. It will change some of my retirement plans, but I will keep you all posted,” she added.

The former doubles World No 1 was on a maternity break from 2018 till her return to the court in January 2020 in Hobart.