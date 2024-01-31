Home

Shoaib Malik To Rejoin Fortune Barishal Squad On Friday: Report

As per reports, Shoaib Malik will be available for the team's crucial encounter against Khulna Tigers on February 3.

Shoaib Malik (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shoaib Malik is set to rejoin the Fortune Barishal squad on Friday, marking his return after an abrupt departure last week in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), according to a report.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the experienced all-rounder will be available for the team’s crucial encounter against Khulna Tigers on February 3, signaling a positive development for Barishal as they strive to climb the points table.

The reasons behind Malik’s sudden departure initially remained unclear, prompting speculation among cricket enthusiasts. However, the cricketer himself took to Twitter to address the rumors and provide clarity on the situation. Malik stated, “I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai.”

This revelation sheds light on the fact that Malik’s departure was not due to any internal discord or dissatisfaction but rather a prior commitment that required his presence in Dubai. The communication with team captain Tamim Iqbal indicates a strategic planning for Malik’s role in the squad.

In the three matches Malik played for Barishal before his departure, he occupied the No. 6 batting position and contributed with scores of 7, 5*, and 17*. While he bowled one over in each of the first two games, he did not get the chance to bowl in the third.

Fortune Barishal currently finds themselves in the fifth position on the points table with two victories from five games.

