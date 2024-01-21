Home

Bangaldesh author Taslima Nasreen slammed Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik after his third marriage with actress Sana Javed.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bangladesh author Taslima Nasreen made a bold remark on Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik following his third marriage with actress Sana Javed. She even questioned how could Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza marry a ‘bad boy’ like Shoaib Malik and then said the cricketer would also divorce Sana Javed in the future and marry someone else.

“I thought they (Shoaib Malik- Sania Mirza) were happy couple. I was wrong. How could Sania Mirza an intelligent girl had married such a bad boy! I think Shoaib Malik will divorce Sana Javed someday & marry X. Then he will divorce X and marry Y. Then he will divorce Y and marry Z. If he believes in Islam, he does not even need to divorce, he can have 4 wives at the same time,”

Ever since former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with the Pakistani actress Sana Javed, there has been a lot of curiosity around the actress. This is Shoaib’s third marriage after he took the vows with Ayesha Siddiqui and Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza.

Sana Javed, who was born on March 25, 1993, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, too was earlier married to Pakistani actor, singer-songwriter, and music producer Umar Jaswal. Sana and Umar got married in 2020 and were together until their divorce in 2023.

After marrying Shoaib, Sana Javed changed her name in the bio on her Instagram account. It now reads “Sana Shoaib Malik”. The rumours between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed began in 2023, when the former shared a picture with the actress on her birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Buddy

