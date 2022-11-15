Shoaib Malik Wishes Sania Mirza on Birthday Amid Divorce Speculations – VIRAL TWEET

Sania Mirza Birthday: Malik took to social space and wished her happiness and good health.

Updated: November 15, 2022 6:31 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Sania Mirza, Sania Mirza birthday, Sania Mirza news, Sania Mirza age, Sania Mirza tennis, Sania Mirza records, Sania Mirza husband, Sania Mirza controversies, Sania Mirza titles, Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Malik news, Shoaib Malik age, Shoaib Malik runs, Shoaib Malik records, Shoaib Malik psl, Shoaib Malik captain, Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik marriage, Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce, Cricket News, Tennis News
Sania Mirza And Shoaib Malik Photo Credit: Instagram/ @mirzasaniar

Dubai: Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza turned 36 on Tuesday. While she received birthday wishes from all quarters, the one sent by her husband and cricketer Shoaib Malik has to be close to her heart. This comes when there are speculations that the couple is ready to part ways and move on. Malik took to social space and wished her happiness and good health. Malik’s tweet read: “Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…”

Also Read:


Sania is currently residing in Dubai, while Malik is in Pakistan working for ‘A Sports’ with the World Cup on. Not long back, Sania uploaded a picture on Instagram which read, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”.

As far as her professional career is concerned, Sania declared that 2022 would be her last season in professional tennis but the six-time Grand Slam champion hinted that the latest developments may change her plans to retire.

The former doubles World No 1 was on a maternity break from 2018 till her return to the court in January 2020 in Hobart.

Malik, on the other hand, was not picked for the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad. And that created a lot of buzz in the social space as fans reckoned that the veteran batter should have been included.

Interesting to see if Sania reacts to the wish from Shoaib.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 15, 2022 6:29 AM IST

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 6:31 AM IST