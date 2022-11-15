Shoaib Malik Wishes Sania Mirza on Birthday Amid Divorce Speculations – VIRAL TWEET

Sania Mirza Birthday: Malik took to social space and wished her happiness and good health.

Sania Mirza And Shoaib Malik Photo Credit: Instagram/ @mirzasaniar

Dubai: Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza turned 36 on Tuesday. While she received birthday wishes from all quarters, the one sent by her husband and cricketer Shoaib Malik has to be close to her heart. This comes when there are speculations that the couple is ready to part ways and move on. Malik took to social space and wished her happiness and good health. Malik’s tweet read: “Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…”

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest… pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022

Sania is currently residing in Dubai, while Malik is in Pakistan working for ‘A Sports’ with the World Cup on. Not long back, Sania uploaded a picture on Instagram which read, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”.

As far as her professional career is concerned, Sania declared that 2022 would be her last season in professional tennis but the six-time Grand Slam champion hinted that the latest developments may change her plans to retire.

The former doubles World No 1 was on a maternity break from 2018 till her return to the court in January 2020 in Hobart.

Malik, on the other hand, was not picked for the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad. And that created a lot of buzz in the social space as fans reckoned that the veteran batter should have been included.

Interesting to see if Sania reacts to the wish from Shoaib.