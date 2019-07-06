Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik is arguably one of the finest cricketers to have played for his country, if not the best. Malik brought an end to his 19-year-long career after Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs in their last group match at Lords. During the match, Malik was spotted responding to the crowd who were shouting his name at the top of their voice. They were shouting, “Whatever happens, we love you Malik.” Malik was seated near the boundary ropes, on hearing this, he turned back and acknowledged the fans in a heartfelt manner.

Here is the fan video of the event:

.@realshoaibmalik This video is gonna make you happy & sad both at the same time❤💔#ThankYouMalik pic.twitter.com/s5jMIrWTcC — SARP🕴 (@Justin12393LEE) 5 July 2019

“Wherever I have given interviews recently, I have mentioned I am going to retire. This was my last game and I am retiring from ODI cricket. I had decided this long ago that I will retire after the last World Cup game of Pakistan. I am sad I will be leaving the format of cricket I once loved. I will now have more time to spend with my family and this will also allow me to play more T20s. Finally I would like to thanks the players I have shared the dressing room with, my family and the coaches, my sponsors, the media and fans,” said Malik in his retirement speech.

The veteran has played 287, 35 ODIs and Tests respectively and scored 7534 and 1898 runs. He has also picked 228 wickets including all the three formats. He was a part of the 2017 Champions Trophy winning squad as well.

Malik’s absence will leave a huge void in the Pakistani dressing-room as experience is irreplaceable.