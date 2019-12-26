British Boxer Amir Khan has expressed his shock at the comments he has been receiving for posting a picture with family on his social media accounts and wishing Merry Christmas.

The post has drawn mixed reaction with few questioning him for celebrating Christmas despite being a Muslim.

“Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas 🎄 #khanfamily @FaryalxMakhdoom #MerryChrismas,” Amir wished his fans through his official Twitter handle.

Irked by the ‘hate’ he has been getting, Amir has hit back saying he doesn’t care. “So shocked by all the hate I’m getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people ‘I don’t give a f**k,” he posted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old has not yet given up on fighting with American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. “I’m looking at the 147lb division, welterweight I should make quite easy, it’s not hard. I hope to be back in ring March-April time. There are some big names being talked about, Mayweather may return to Manny Pacquiao,” the former world champion had told Sky Sports earlier this month.

Mayweather, who holds a 50-0 record, has been reported to be coming out of retirement next year. UFC president Dan White has confirmed the talks saying ‘it’s true.’ “We sat at the Clippers game. We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. We shook hands. We have a deal. And if things play out the way Floyd and I think they will, I’ll probably sit down with Al Haymon in March and get a deal on paper. Let’s see how the next few months play out,” he had said in an interview.