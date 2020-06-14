India skipper Virat Kohli mourned the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday. The actor’s body was found hanging in his Bandra home. The 34-year-old actor became popular for his role as former India skipper MS Dhoni in his biopic. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Property And Net Worth: Actor Owned Land on Moon, Expensive Telescope And Stylish Bikes-Cars

Kohli – like the whole nation which was shocked to hear the piece of news – found it hard to process. "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," tweeted Kohli.

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

In a tweet, India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote: “So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul.”

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

His body has now been taken to a hospital for post-mortem. According to reports, it is believed he was suffering from depression and was consulting a psychiatrist for the last six months.

Sushant was one of the most renowned actors in the industry and was loved for his performances in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath and Chhichhore among others. The actor has been doing well professionally and was reportedly dating actor Rhea Chakraborty. Police are currently investigating at his Bandra house.