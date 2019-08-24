Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS on Saturday after suffering an elongated kidney issue. One of the key figures behind BJP’s resurgence in 2014, Jaitley was far more than a politician. His expertise in the legal field and sharp mind in administration strategies had put him many notches above his contemporaries in politics.

His legacy was not limited to the political and legal arena only as he was also a great cricket administrator of his time. Former president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), he was one of the greatest influences behind the growth of Delhi’s cricket.

Thus it comes as no surprise that Indian captain and Delhi cricketer Virat Kohli expressed his homage to the BJP stalwart. Taking to his official Twitter account Kohli worte, “Shocked & saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was genuinely a good person, always willing to help others. He took out his precious time back in 2006 when my father passed away to come to my home & pay his condolences. May his soul rest in peace”.

As a president of DDCA, Jaitley headed various complex cricketing affairs which were not limited to only Delhi. He was also one of the longest serving chief of DDCA from. His tenure dated from 1999 to 2013. He was also a key figure behind the renovation of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in the captial.