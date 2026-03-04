SHOCKING: Iran Women team’s bold move amid Iran-Israel war, refuse to…

Home

SHOCKING: Iran Women teams bold move amid Iran-Israel war, refuse to...

The Iranian women's team shocking move during the match against South Korea in the Women Asian Cup. Take a look and read the full story.

Shocking moment between Iran Women's team vs South Korea Women's team

We’ve witnessed the biggest shocker on the opening day of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Iranian women’s national soccer team surprised the world.

Silent protest during the Iran vs South Korea match

Due to ongoing war between Iran and Israel, the Iranian women’s team made a silent protest as they refused to sing their national anthem when it was played during the opening match of the tournament at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Iranian team was ready for a match against South Korea. However, during the national anthem, none of the players sang the anthem. Not only this, the head coach Marziyeh Jafari sang alone.

They decided to took this major step and carry out this silent protest after Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and U.S. strikes.

Head coach Marziyeh Jafari reacts to Khamenei’s death

On Sunday, during a media interaction, Iran captain Zahra Ghanbari and head coach Marziyeh Jafari were asked about Khamenei’s death. However, the question was quickly stopped.

According to ESPN, head coach Marziyeh Jafari replied in Farsi, but before she could finish her statement, an AFC media official cut off her response and did not provide any translation.

“OK, I think that’s all for your question. Thank you for asking. Let’s just focus on the game itself,” the media rep said before questioning continued.

Let’s talk about the game, the match was won by South Korea, as Choe Yu-ri’s brilliant performance in the first half of the game and Kim Hye-ri and Ko Yoo-jin’s heroics after the break helped them sealed the victory.

Marziyeh reflects on the defeat against South Korea

Head coach Marziyeh Jafari reacted after the match, “We knew that we would have a tough game ahead as Korea is one of the toughest teams in Asia,”

“They played very well, so I congratulate them and I hope we can come back to the competition powerfully,”

“We had a strategy for the second half, and we put pressure (on them); we transitioned from defensive to offensive (tactics). We had an individual error for the penalty, and also the set-piece (goal conceded) was one of our players’ fault. But I think the team performance was very good,” she added.

