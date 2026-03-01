Home

Sports

SHOCKING: PV Sindhu stuck at Dubai Airport due to Israel-Iran WAR, says, Its hard...

SHOCKING: PV Sindhu stuck at Dubai Airport due to Israel-Iran WAR, says, ‘It’s hard…’

PV Sindhu stuck at Dubai Airport due to the regional conflict. Take a look and read the story.

PV Sindhu stranded in Dubai

On her way to compete at the All England Open, Indian pride and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu faced a major setback.

PV Sindhu stuck at Dubai Airport

One of the greatest Indian Athlete, PV Sindhu found herself in trouble after getting stuck at Dubai airport operations due to escalating regional conflict. However, the tournament is scheduled for next Tuesday.

After this incident, PV Sindhu also shared a video on her Instagram story, where she showed that the crowd was still waiting for updates from the authority. and wrote a caption, ‘All flights suspended until further notice.’

Flights in the Gulf region were delayed and cancelled after airspace was shut due to the military strikes, with Emirates and Air India among the affected carriers.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

PV Sindhu’s statement on social media

After that PV Sindhu also put out a statement on her social media saying, “To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve. The Airport is chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon.”

“It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend… Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected.”

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirage Shetty reach Birmingham

India’s men double stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirage Shetty also shared a story on their Instagram saying, “Safely landed in Birmingham before US struck Iran.”

Sindhu recalls tense moment at Dubai Airport

After that PV Sindhu also opened up about some horrifying incidents at the Dubai Airport. She wrote on her social media that, “The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour.”

”A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us,” she added.

‘We are safe now’: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu revealed that she is safe around Dubai Authorities ”We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe.”

”For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle,” she concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.