Home

Sports

SHOCKING: Salman Aghas wife reacts after receiving abuse following Pakistans loss vs England in T20 World Cup 2026, says...

SHOCKING: Salman Agha’s wife reacts after receiving abuse following Pakistan’s loss vs England in T20 World Cup 2026, says…

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha's wife reacts after receiving abuse from fans following Pakistan's massive loss to England in T20 World Cup 2026.

Salman Agha's wife reacts to hate and abuses

The Pakistan team had a poor performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 as they have played two matches so far and are still looking for their first victory. In the first match against New Zealand, the game was abandoned due to rain. While against England, they got brutally dominated and thrashed by 2 wickets.

Salman Agha’s wife reacts to the criticism she receives

After this massive defeat, fans targeted Pakistan captain Salman Agha and his wife, Sabba Manzer, as they criticized them on social media. However, Salman Agha’s wife, Sabba Manzer, reacted to all the hate towards her and their son.

While reacting to all the hate and criticism, Manzer wrote on her social media. “Sending me or my innocent son abuse is not going to win you the World Cup, Pakistani fans,” later, she deleted her post and made her account private.

After the loss against England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, Pakistan captain Salman Agha also stated that after giving a good start, they made some blunders and lost the important game on Tuesday in Kandy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Salman Agha speaks about the match against England

“Started well with the bat, but couldn’t finish the way we wanted to. But some days you have to give credit to other batters. I think Harry batted brilliantly. Our score was a bit short. And then Brook took the game away from us. We threw everything at him,” Agha said after the match.

Salman Agha points out their weakness against England in Super 8 game

Salman Agha reacted to team’s poor batting in the clash against England. “I think he’s batted very well throughout the World Cup. Other batters haven’t played the way we wanted to, but it can happen like that in World Cups,”

Salman Agha hails Shaheen Afridi for his brilliant bowling spell

Agha praised his key bowler Shaheen Afridi for his great bowling performance. “He bowled really well today. He’s famous for early wickets, and he did that today. Whenever we play against England and lose, it’s always him. Have to say hats off to him and the way he batted today. Very challenging, the way he batted. He can play all around the ground, so it can get challenging.”

Pakistan is set to face Sri Lanka on February 28

Pakistan will play their match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 against the co-hosts, Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Balagolla on February 28, at 7:00 PM.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.