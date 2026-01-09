Home

SHOCKING: Star India cricketer loses his life in the middle of match, leaves cricket community stunned

Former India first-class cricketer tragically lost his life in the middle of a match after suffering from a stroke. The state have subsequently cancelled all matches as a mark of respect.

The cricketing community in India were left stunned by the shocking death of a former India first-class cricketer in the middle of a competitive match. We are talking about former Ranji Trophy cricketer Khawlhring Lalremruata from Mizoram, who tragically lost his life at the age of just 38 earlier this week on Wednesday.

Lalremruata was a very well respected cricketer has shocked the Mizoram cricketing circuit and all matches in the state have been cancelled as a mark of respect. His death took place during a Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament match between Venghnuai Raiders CC and Chawnpui ILMOV CC on Wednesday. Lalremruata was turning out Venghnuai Raiders CC in the clash but he suffered a medical emergency in the middle of the match.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment but he passed away as doctors were unable to revive him. Lalremruata was a former Ranji Trophy and first-class cricketer and represented Mizoram in two first-class and seven T20 matches. After his cricketing career ended in 2022, Lalremruata remained involved in local cricket matches till date. He was a wicketkeeper batter and scored 17 and 87 runs in first-class and T20 cricket, respectively, during his career.

The Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) confirmed the tragic death of Lalremruata and expressed sorrow over his untimely death. The CAM described Lalremruata as a ‘committed sportsman whose contributions had significantly strengthened cricket in the state’.

Cricket Association of Mizoram mourns loss

The Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) confirmed in an official statement that the 38-year-old passed away due to a stroke while playing in the second division tournament. “He represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had also played for several clubs at the local level. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family; may God comfort them as they navigate this great loss,” the statement read.

Mizoram’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also mourned the death of the former Mizoram wicketkeeper. “He experienced breathing difficulties during the match between his team, the Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club and Chawnpui ILMOV Cricket Club. My heartfelt condolences go out to his bereaved family, friends, and members of the sporting fraternity during this difficult time,” he said.

Mizoram, meanwhile, finished in last place in the Plate Group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 tournament with 5 losses in 5 matches. They finished in sixth and last position. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bihar topped the Plate Group with 5 wins in 5 matches and 20 points to their name to ensure qualification to the Elite Group next year.

