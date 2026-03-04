By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SHOCKING update on Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo amid Iran-Israel war
Massive update on Cristiano Ronaldo amid Iran-Israel war. Take a look and read the full story.
A big update on one of the biggest football legend of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo. A report has come out about Ronaldo related to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet leaves Saudi Arabia after drone strikes
According to several reports, star footballer Cristiano Rolando’s private jet, valued at Rs 7,500,000,000, departed from Saudi Arabia after tensions escalated in the Middle East. This came after the drone strikes reportedly targeted the US Embassy in Riyadh.
This war is getting dangerous and scary for everyone. Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, his wife Georgina and their children are worried after the massive explosions in Saudi Arabia’s capital. However, his private jet, worth Rs 750 crore, has flown from Riyadh to Europe. But it is still unknown whether Ronaldo was on plane or not.
Safety concerns for Saudi Pro league stars
This war between countries like the United States, Israel and Iran created massive tensions and fear. But the main concern is the safety of star players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix and Karim Benzama, who are also playing in the Saudi Pro League.
Explosions raise security fears
The news about Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet leaving Saudi Arabia came after loud explosions were heard in Riyadh on February 28. Even though many attacks were stopped, people are still worried about safety.
