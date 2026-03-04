Home

Sports

SHOCKING update on Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo amid Iran-Israel war

SHOCKING update on Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo amid Iran-Israel war

Massive update on Cristiano Ronaldo amid Iran-Israel war. Take a look and read the full story.

Shocking update on Cristiano Ronaldo

A big update on one of the biggest football legend of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo. A report has come out about Ronaldo related to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet leaves Saudi Arabia after drone strikes

According to several reports, star footballer Cristiano Rolando’s private jet, valued at Rs 7,500,000,000, departed from Saudi Arabia after tensions escalated in the Middle East. This came after the drone strikes reportedly targeted the US Embassy in Riyadh.

This war is getting dangerous and scary for everyone. Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, his wife Georgina and their children are worried after the massive explosions in Saudi Arabia’s capital. However, his private jet, worth Rs 750 crore, has flown from Riyadh to Europe. But it is still unknown whether Ronaldo was on plane or not.

Safety concerns for Saudi Pro league stars

This war between countries like the United States, Israel and Iran created massive tensions and fear. But the main concern is the safety of star players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix and Karim Benzama, who are also playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Explosions raise security fears

The news about Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet leaving Saudi Arabia came after loud explosions were heard in Riyadh on February 28. Even though many attacks were stopped, people are still worried about safety.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.