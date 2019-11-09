Shooter Chinki Yadav clinched India’s 11th quota in shooting for the Tokyo Olympics by firing a career-best score of 588 at the 14th Asian Shooting Championships in Doha.

Yadav secured the berth in the 25m pistol category and joins Rahi Sarnobat to have won maximum quotes, although the 21-year-old missed out on a medal finish. Yadav, who has won a junior World Championships bronze medal in the past, and is a silver medallist from the national championships secured a sixth-place finish with a score of 116 in the final.

“I cannot explain how happy I am. This has been my best ever performance. I would like to credit my coaches, especially Jaspal sir for this as well as all those who have supported me including everyone in the Bhopal academy and the NRAI,” Yadav said after the event.

That said, despite a commendable showing, it might still not be enough for Yadav to represent India at the Olympics because of the stiff competition she faces from Manu Bhaker and Sarnobat. It can be a bit tricky for the National Rifle Association of India, who has to take a call, and if Yadav is ignored, her quota cane be allocated to any other shooter.

Yadav has appeared in four ISSF World Cups in her maiden year and her best score in the qualifications before this was 584, which she shot in the Rio World Cup earlier this year. This is also first year with the senior national team.

“I am really happy to have finally won a quota. I am also glad for making it to the final as I’d missed out the World Cup final in Rio de Jeneiro by one point,” she told Times of India.

India have already bagged Olympic quota places in 10m air rifle [men and women], 50m rifle 3 position [men], 10m air pistol [men and women] and 25m air pistol [women]. Other Indians in the fray, Annu Raj Singh [575] and Neeraj Kaur [572] finished 21st and 27th respectively.