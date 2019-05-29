Rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar was on Wednesday elevated to the core group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Panwar, whose main even is 10m air rifle, was earlier part of the developmental group of TOPS. The decision to include Panwar was taken based on his recent performances that includes a silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing which earned India an Olympic quota, said the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a statement.

However, Panwar failed to qualify for the finals of ongoing World Cup in Munich. In the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting chaired by SAI director general Neelam Kapur, proposals for funds from seven athletes to the tune of Rs 85 lakh were also cleared. The athletes include champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, ace shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, badminton star Kidambi Srikanth, middle distance runner Jinson Jhonson and para-athlete Sharad Kumar.

The MOC also discussed ways to develop a long-term development plan for 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Their official statement read, “It was agreed that the athletes need to be supported on a long-term basis by dovetailing with the Khelo India Talent Identification Scheme. In particular, emphasis must be given to coaching, sport science support and foreign exposure. Inputs will be sought from all national sporting federations and incorporated in the draft policy.”