Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold medal in the 10m senior category event of RR Lakshya Cup, an all-India invitation air-rifle tournament held in New Panvel on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Tomar from Madhya Pradesh, who won the Olympic Quota place in 50m Rifle 3 Position earlier in 2019, was trailing Yash Vardhan of Rajasthan in the first 10 shots. However, consistent scores of 10.7, 10.8 and one 10.9 helped Tomar surge ahead to win with a final tally of 252.3.

Vardhan finished second with 250.7 while Assam’s Hriday Hazarika, a Lakshya Shooting Club trainee, finished third and won the bronze medal, a media release issued said.

The tournament is organised by Lakshya Shooting Club, founding by Olympian Suma Shirur. “The confidence after securing Olympic Quota Place has increased. To me, Lakshya Cup is a follow through match after the national championships. This helps me stay in the competitive atmosphere,” said Tomar, who went home richer by Rs one lakh.

“I don’t go to any competition thinking of winning a medal. To me, it is about giving your best.”

Divyansh Singh Panwar, last year’s winner in the senior category, finished fifth in the final. “The expectations of defending the title was high. As all the shooters are of the same, tough level, the pressure is very high. That said, the experience I gained from this tournament is very good,” said Panwar, who secured Olympic quota place in the men’s 10m air rifle.