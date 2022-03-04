Cairo: The Indian women’s 25m pistol squad comprising of Olympian Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan will attempt to reach the finals of the individual event on competition Day 6 of the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) here on Friday.Also Read - Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Gold in ISSF World Cup in Cairo

The first 'Precision round' held on Thursday will be followed by the 'Rapid Fire round' before the top-eight make it through to the final stages.

Rhythm Sangwan, yet another senior India debutant in this World Cup, returned the best score at the end of the 'Precision round', firing 289/300 to be placed eighth in the 54-strong field. She upstaged the seasoned Sarnobat, who shot 284 to lie 27th while the in-form Esha Singh, who already has two medals from the competition, shot 283 to lie at 30th spot.

World and Olympic champion Anna Korakaki is leading the field with a solid 294.

In men;s 50m rifle 3-positions (3P) qualification rounds, none of India’s Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Akhil Sheoran or Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, could make it through to the final stages.

Both the women’s 25m pistol and the men’s 3P finals are scheduled later on Friday.

India still lead the medals tally with two gold and a silver.

Over 500 athletes from 60 nations have entered to take part in the Cairo World Cup which has 20 medal sets on offer.