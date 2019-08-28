India’s Elavenil Valarivan and Anjum Moudgil are poised to enter the final of the women’s 10m air rifle after scoring 629.4 and 629.1 respectively in the qualifications of the shooting World Cup here on Wednesday.

The world number two Anjum has already secured a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is only eyeing a medal in the International Shooting Sport Federation’s (ISSF) fourth World Cup. Anjum had a sequence of 104.8 104.7 104.4 104.6 105.8 104.8 over six series.

Besides Anjum and world number one Apurvi Chandela, who has also earned an Olympic quota, the 20-year-old Elavenil is also in the fray in the 10m air rifle event. Elavenil shot a sequence of 105.8 106.0 105.4 103.4 103.9 and 104.9.

A total of 16 quota places for Tokyo are up for grabs in eight individual events.